162,762 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP Bought by Phoenix Financial Ltd.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 162,762 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $30,202,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. owned 0.15% of Check Point Software Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,937,229 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,472,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,774 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,275 shares of the technology company's stock worth $516,711,000 after buying an additional 597,413 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,171,322 shares of the technology company's stock worth $449,274,000 after buying an additional 170,075 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,362,148 shares of the technology company's stock worth $281,842,000 after buying an additional 75,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WGI DM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. WGI DM LLC now owns 1,304,930 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $270,003,000 after acquiring an additional 95,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Roth Mkm set a $160.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $133.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $146.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $120.25 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $112.23 and a one year high of $233.78. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business's 50 day moving average price is $140.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.08. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 38.37%.The company had revenue of $668.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $672.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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