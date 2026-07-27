162,795 Shares in Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp. $DMAA Purchased by Sona Asset Management US LLC

Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 162,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC owned about 0.48% of Drugs Made In America Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lineage Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Drugs Made In America Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Drugs Made In America Acquisition by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 417,998 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Governors Lane LP grew its position in shares of Drugs Made In America Acquisition by 2,132.1% in the fourth quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 238,800 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Drugs Made In America Acquisition by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 546,808 shares of the company's stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,708 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Drugs Made In America Acquisition by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 325,973 shares of the company's stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 116,407 shares during the period.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Drugs Made In America Acquisition in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Drugs Made In America Acquisition

Drugs Made In America Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ DMAA opened at $10.71 on Monday. Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53.

Drugs Made In America Acquisition (NASDAQ:DMAA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter.

Drugs Made In America Acquisition Company Profile

Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp NASDAQ: DMAA is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Delaware with the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company's stated focus is on identifying and acquiring one or more operating businesses in the U.S. pharmaceutical sector, particularly those involved in the domestic manufacturing of approved drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients or related contract development and manufacturing services.

Operating as a blank‐check vehicle, Drugs Made In America Acquisition holds its funds in a trust account pending the completion of an initial business combination.

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