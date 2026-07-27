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162,795 Shares in Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp. $DMAA Purchased by Sona Asset Management US LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Drugs Made In America Acquisition logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased 162,795 shares of Drugs Made In America Acquisition, valued at approximately $1.706 million and representing about 0.48% of the company.
  • Several other institutional investors increased or initiated positions, including Governors Lane, RiverNorth Capital Management, Radcliffe Capital Management, Clear Street Group and Lineage Point Capital.
  • The stock carries an average “Sell” rating from analysts. DMAA opened at $10.71, near its 12-month high, and recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.06.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 162,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC owned about 0.48% of Drugs Made In America Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lineage Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Drugs Made In America Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Drugs Made In America Acquisition by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 417,998 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Governors Lane LP grew its position in shares of Drugs Made In America Acquisition by 2,132.1% in the fourth quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 238,800 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Drugs Made In America Acquisition by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 546,808 shares of the company's stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,708 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Drugs Made In America Acquisition by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 325,973 shares of the company's stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 116,407 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Drugs Made In America Acquisition in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Drugs Made In America Acquisition

Drugs Made In America Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ DMAA opened at $10.71 on Monday. Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53.

Drugs Made In America Acquisition (NASDAQ:DMAA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter.

Drugs Made In America Acquisition Company Profile

(Free Report)

Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp NASDAQ: DMAA is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Delaware with the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company's stated focus is on identifying and acquiring one or more operating businesses in the U.S. pharmaceutical sector, particularly those involved in the domestic manufacturing of approved drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients or related contract development and manufacturing services.

Operating as a blank‐check vehicle, Drugs Made In America Acquisition holds its funds in a trust account pending the completion of an initial business combination.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Drugs Made In America Acquisition (NASDAQ:DMAA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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