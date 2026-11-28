Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,590 shares of the company's stock after selling 162,954 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Cencora were worth $11,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Cencora by 506.2% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cencora by 157.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cencora by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 111 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cencora Stock Performance

COR opened at $354.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company's fifty day moving average price is $331.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.91. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.82 and a 1-year high of $376.92. The company has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.58.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.95 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 110.72% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 19.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Cencora's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora's dividend payout ratio is currently 14.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Cencora from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cencora from $373.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $380.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cencora

About Cencora

Cencora, formerly known as AmerisourceBergen, is a pharmaceutical services company that distributes medicines and healthcare products to pharmacies, hospitals, health systems and other care providers. The company adopted the Cencora name in 2023. Its services include pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution, specialty drug logistics, and support for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers. Through businesses such as MWI Animal Health, Cencora also distributes products and provides services for the animal health industry.

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