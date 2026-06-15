1,641 Shares in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,641 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,025,591,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 475,489 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $626,704,000 after purchasing an additional 293,821 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,476,661 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,293,527,000 after purchasing an additional 268,824 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,489,193 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $8,552,028,000 after purchasing an additional 254,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,814,938 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $8,982,225,000 after purchasing an additional 121,049 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Transdigm Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Transdigm Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,524.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TDG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total transaction of $4,500,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,724. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total value of $11,964,068.24. Following the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $25,444,309.36. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 38,196 shares of company stock worth $46,567,024 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,255.58 on Monday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,123.61 and a 52 week high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,211.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1,277.40.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.Transdigm Group's revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.11 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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