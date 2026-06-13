16,427 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Bought by Peak Planning Group LLC

Peak Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,920,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Peak Planning Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $127.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.68 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The stock's fifty day moving average is $139.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.76.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,444,607.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $114,050.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 61,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,479,158.87. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here