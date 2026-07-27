166,254 Shares in Kirby Corporation $KEX Purchased by SummitTX Capital L.P.

SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 166,254 shares of the shipping company's stock, valued at approximately $22,092,000. Kirby accounts for approximately 0.7% of SummitTX Capital L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned about 0.31% of Kirby at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,612,119 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $287,803,000 after buying an additional 1,251,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,256,667 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $248,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,963 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 72.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,282,865 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $258,900,000 after acquiring an additional 959,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth $81,355,000. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP increased its position in Kirby by 335.8% during the third quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 675,546 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $56,374,000 after acquiring an additional 520,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company's stock.

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Kirby Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE KEX opened at $148.48 on Monday. Kirby Corporation has a 1-year low of $79.51 and a 1-year high of $157.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.83. The stock's 50 day moving average is $141.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $844.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $832.57 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 10.51%.Kirby's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Kirby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-7.280 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kirby Corporation will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kirby from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kirby from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kirby from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kirby

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 4,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.43, for a total transaction of $581,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,814 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,572,680.02. This trade represents a 27.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William Matthew Woodruff sold 678 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total transaction of $99,916.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,326.33. This represents a 98.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,036. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation is a leading domestic maritime transporter of bulk liquid products in the United States. Through its Marine Transportation segment, the company operates one of North America's largest fleets of inland tank barges and towing vessels. Kirby's fleet moves petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals along coastal and inland waterways, providing critical logistical support to energy, chemical and agricultural producers.

In addition to its marine operations, Kirby's Distribution and Services segment offers diesel engine and power generation services, along with aftermarket parts sales.

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