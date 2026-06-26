166,613 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Purchased by OP Asset Management Ltd

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 166,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $153,246,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.5% of OP Asset Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,285.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,235.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Eli Lilly announced a new Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program that could broaden access for eligible Medicare Part D patients to its weight-management drugs, including Foundayo (orforglipron) and Zepbound. That could expand the addressable market for Lilly’s obesity franchise starting July 1. Article link

Eli Lilly announced a new Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program that could broaden access for eligible Medicare Part D patients to its weight-management drugs, including Foundayo (orforglipron) and Zepbound. That could expand the addressable market for Lilly’s obesity franchise starting July 1. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that Lilly’s orforglipron obesity/diabetes pill could launch in China as soon as later this year, which would open another large international market for a key growth product. Article link

Reuters reported that Lilly’s orforglipron obesity/diabetes pill could launch in China as soon as later this year, which would open another large international market for a key growth product. Positive Sentiment: Lilly completed its acquisition of Centessa Pharmaceuticals, adding orexin receptor 2 assets aimed at narcolepsy and other sleep-wake disorders, which strengthens its pipeline beyond obesity. Article link

Lilly completed its acquisition of Centessa Pharmaceuticals, adding orexin receptor 2 assets aimed at narcolepsy and other sleep-wake disorders, which strengthens its pipeline beyond obesity. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Lilly’s new research pact with Abbisko Therapeutics, a collaboration that could be worth up to $1.9 billion and further expands Lilly’s R&D pipeline. Article link

Multiple reports highlighted Lilly’s new research pact with Abbisko Therapeutics, a collaboration that could be worth up to $1.9 billion and further expands Lilly’s R&D pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces continue to frame Lilly as a top healthcare and dividend-stock name, reflecting constructive investor sentiment rather than a fresh fundamental catalyst. Article link

Several market commentary pieces continue to frame Lilly as a top healthcare and dividend-stock name, reflecting constructive investor sentiment rather than a fresh fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Health-care sector strength also helped the backdrop, with the NYSE Healthcare Index higher in late trading. Article link

Health-care sector strength also helped the backdrop, with the NYSE Healthcare Index higher in late trading. Negative Sentiment: There is some regulatory and pricing controversy around Lilly’s obesity-drug access and hospital discount policies, which could keep pressure on sentiment if it escalates. Article link

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,127.62 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,182.73. The company's 50-day moving average is $1,030.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1,019.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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