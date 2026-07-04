16,745 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,745 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $8,231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the company from $670.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $605.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $522.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $473.17 and a 200-day moving average of $518.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.36 and a 52-week high of $643.99. The stock has a market cap of $194.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

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