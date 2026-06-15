1,680 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Acquired by Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD

Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,680 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs is benefiting from high-profile underwriting and advisory work, including the SpaceX IPO and Prometheus’ massive funding round, both of which highlight stronger capital-markets activity and potential fee growth. SpaceX IPO Crowds Pre-Market Sentiment

Goldman Sachs is benefiting from high-profile underwriting and advisory work, including the SpaceX IPO and Prometheus’ massive funding round, both of which highlight stronger capital-markets activity and potential fee growth. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ optimistic 2026 market outlook and views that AI infrastructure spending could stay elevated support the investment-banking and markets narrative for GS. Goldman Sachs doubles down on stock market outlook for 2026

Goldman Sachs’ optimistic 2026 market outlook and views that AI infrastructure spending could stay elevated support the investment-banking and markets narrative for GS. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Goldman Sachs but kept a neutral rating, suggesting valuation remains rich even after the stock’s strong run. JPMorgan adjusts price target on Goldman Sachs to 900 from 826

JPMorgan raised its price target on Goldman Sachs but kept a neutral rating, suggesting valuation remains rich even after the stock’s strong run. Neutral Sentiment: Separate commentary that Goldman Sachs sees the market as trending higher and favors sectors tied to AI and growth is constructive, but it is more of a broad-market read than a direct company-specific catalyst. Goldman Sachs doubles down on stock market outlook for 2026

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $1,062.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $609.59 and a 52 week high of $1,098.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $957.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $910.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.12 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This trade represents a 47.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This represents a 61.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. Bank of America reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $900.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $941.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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