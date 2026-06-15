16,851 Shares in onsemi $ON Bought by Dockside LLC

Dockside LLC bought a new position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,851 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Norges Bank purchased a new position in onsemi in the 4th quarter worth $330,885,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in onsemi by 636.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,749,751 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $184,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,375 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in onsemi by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837,502 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $305,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,125 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in onsemi by 23,784.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,716,122 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $92,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,937 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in onsemi by 312.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,011,077 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $105,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

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onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $116.79 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $100.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.41. The company has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 82.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.97. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.56 and a 52-week high of $134.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.87.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about onsemi

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,011,042. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ON. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of onsemi in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.96.

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onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

See Also

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