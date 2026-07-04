16,900 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Bought by Turn8 Private Wealth Inc.

Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,900 shares of the network technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,709,000. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.7% of Turn8 Private Wealth Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 15.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 410,401 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $65,796,000 after acquiring an additional 53,485 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 568,804 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $104,774,000 after acquiring an additional 29,230 shares during the period. Granite Islands Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Islands Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 48,458 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $168.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $316.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.56, for a total transaction of $1,447,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 145,250 shares in the company, valued at $42,058,590. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 900 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 79,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,477,180. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 102,111 shares of company stock worth $27,204,024 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $348.06 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $258.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $283.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $139.57 and a one year high of $358.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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