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17,000 Shares in Abivax SA Sponsored ADR $ABVX Bought by Militia Capital Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Abivax logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abivax by 155.6% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Abivax by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Abivax by 661.5% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 396 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Abivax by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 454 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abivax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abivax Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABVX opened at $129.73 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $117.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.22. Abivax SA Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $62.50 and a 52-week high of $148.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Analysts forecast that Abivax SA Sponsored ADR will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Abivax from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Abivax from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Abivax in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Abivax from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $136.00 target price on Abivax in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABVX

Abivax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Paris, France, Abivax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for chronic inflammatory diseases and viral infections. The company’s technology platform targets host RNA biogenesis to modulate key immune pathways, offering a differentiated approach aimed at disease modification and improved safety profiles.

Abivax’s lead clinical asset, obefazimod (ABX464), is being evaluated in ulcerative colitis and other inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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