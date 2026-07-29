17,000 Shares in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ Purchased by Encore Global Management LP

Encore Global Management LP acquired a new stake in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 81.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in BJ's Wholesale Club by 31.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 276,115 shares of the company's stock worth $29,773,000 after acquiring an additional 66,204 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in BJ's Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BJ. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ's Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $105.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BJ's Wholesale Club

Insider Activity at BJ's Wholesale Club

In other BJ's Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Schmadeke sold 16,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $1,520,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,812.07. This trade represents a 44.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ opened at $97.20 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.55. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.21 and a 1 year high of $110.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.22.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. BJ's Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

Further Reading

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