17,065 Shares in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN Purchased by North Dakota State Investment Board

North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,065 shares of the life sciences company's stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in Illumina by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Robert W. Baird set a $137.00 target price on Illumina in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Illumina from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Illumina from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Illumina from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ILMN

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 2,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $275,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,321 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,896,173.78. The trade was a 12.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 225,067 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $32,758,501.85. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,604,441 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $524,626,387.55. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,530 shares of company stock valued at $48,303,655. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $141.51 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $78.55 and a one year high of $155.53. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.03.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 19.42%.The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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