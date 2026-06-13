1,707,896 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Bought by Index Venture Growth Associates V Ltd

Index Venture Growth Associates V Ltd bought a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,707,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $193,163,000. Robinhood Markets accounts for approximately 62.7% of Index Venture Growth Associates V Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Index Venture Growth Associates V Ltd owned 0.19% of Robinhood Markets as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company's stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,121 shares of the company's stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 968 shares of the company's stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company's stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOOD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $147.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 1.0%

HOOD stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $80.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.18. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $153.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Robinhood Markets's revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 10,837 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $931,006.67. Following the sale, the insider owned 81,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,043,674.99. The trade was a 11.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $836,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 481,396 shares in the company, valued at $40,283,217.28. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and have sold 571,602 shares worth $41,959,746. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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