17,100 Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT Acquired by Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,100 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,956,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company's stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the technology company's stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company's stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the technology company's stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the technology company's stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at BWX Technologies

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,491 shares in the company, valued at $41,472,181.71. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $505,757.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,477. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BWXT. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWXT

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $193.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.03. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.84 and a 1 year high of $241.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $860.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.88%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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