1,710,398 Shares in Alight, Inc. $ALIT Acquired by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,710,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,339,000. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.32% of Alight at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alight by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Alight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alight by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,901 shares of the company's stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Alight by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 438,918 shares of the company's stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Alight by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,035 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Alight news, CEO Rohit Verma acquired 112,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,134,883 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,010,045.87. This trade represents a 10.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $201,280 in the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alight Price Performance

NYSE ALIT opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Alight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $336.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm's 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). Alight had a negative net margin of 136.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alight News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alight this week:

Negative Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm reminds purchasers of ALIT stock during the class period to secure counsel and notes the May 15, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline. Read More.

Rosen Law Firm reminds purchasers of ALIT stock during the class period to secure counsel and notes the May 15, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP issues an investor alert about a class action against Alight and provides contact details for investors claiming losses. Read More.

Pomerantz LLP issues an investor alert about a class action against Alight and provides contact details for investors claiming losses. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces a securities fraud class action filed on behalf of investors who bought ALIT during the stated class period. Read More.

Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces a securities fraud class action filed on behalf of investors who bought ALIT during the stated class period. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Levi & Korsinsky warns investors that two senior Alight officers are named as individual defendants in a recently filed securities class action. Read More.

Levi & Korsinsky warns investors that two senior Alight officers are named as individual defendants in a recently filed securities class action. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Newsfile / Markets.Biz re‑posts Rosen’s notice encouraging investors to secure counsel before the May 15 deadline. Read More.

Newsfile / Markets.Biz re‑posts Rosen’s notice encouraging investors to secure counsel before the May 15 deadline. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Newsfile republishes Rosen’s announcement (same substance): reminder of class period and lead‑plaintiff deadline. Read More.

Newsfile republishes Rosen’s announcement (same substance): reminder of class period and lead‑plaintiff deadline. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Robbins LLP notifies ALIT shareholders about the filed class action and offers contact info for affected investors. Read More.

Robbins LLP notifies ALIT shareholders about the filed class action and offers contact info for affected investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Portnoy Law Firm announces a class action and reminds investors they have until May 15, 2026 to move for lead‑plaintiff status. Read More.

Portnoy Law Firm announces a class action and reminds investors they have until May 15, 2026 to move for lead‑plaintiff status. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Faruqi & Faruqi reminds investors of the May 15 deadline and offers a securities litigation contact for potential claims. Read More.

Faruqi & Faruqi reminds investors of the May 15 deadline and offers a securities litigation contact for potential claims. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Schall Law Firm notifies investors of a securities complaint alleging violations of Sections 10(b) and 20(a) and Rule 10b‑5. Read More.

Schall Law Firm notifies investors of a securities complaint alleging violations of Sections 10(b) and 20(a) and Rule 10b‑5. Read More. Negative Sentiment: DJS Law Group publicizes a securities‑law lawsuit against Alight and invites shareholders to discuss lead‑plaintiff options. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ALIT shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Alight from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Alight from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alight from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alight in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alight from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $3.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALIT

About Alight

Alight, Inc NYSE: ALIT is a leading provider of cloud-based human capital and financial solutions designed to help organizations and their employees navigate critical life and work events. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including payroll administration, benefits enrollment and management, workforce and analytics solutions, health and welfare support, and financial wellness programs. By integrating advanced technology with expert advisory services, Alight aims to simplify the administration of human resources and benefits functions, improve employee engagement and productivity, and drive cost efficiencies for its clients.

Alight's core platform leverages cloud architecture and automation to deliver scalable and secure solutions that address the needs of mid-sized and large enterprises.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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