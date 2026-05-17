17,200 Shares in Eversource Energy $ES Acquired by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,200 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2,337.5% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2,857.1% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "sector underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $71.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on ES

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $193,239.47. Following the sale, the insider owned 79,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,941,982.68. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Moreira sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $576,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,579.10. The trade was a 15.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 16,381 shares of company stock worth $1,211,079 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES opened at $67.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.74. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $76.41. The company's fifty day moving average price is $69.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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