173,205 Shares in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. $CWST Acquired by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 173,205 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $13,742,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.27% of Casella Waste Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWST. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 301.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 280.0% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Edmond Coletta sold 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 140,118 shares in the company, valued at $12,548,968.08. The trade was a 8.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 2,305 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $201,825.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,042.88. This represents a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $86.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 783.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.90. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $74.05 and a one year high of $118.42.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $457.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $454.49 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company's revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWST. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $111.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.

Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

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