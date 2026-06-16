17,385 Shares in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,385 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter worth about $34,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $119.97 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $99.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.66. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. United Airlines's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UAL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna set a $135.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on UAL

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 34,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $3,654,459.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 67,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,994.87. This trade represents a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $631,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 215,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,421,965.55. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,848,263 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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