17,389 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Purchased by Fieldview Capital Management LLC

Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,389 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $5,740,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.0% of Fieldview Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. HC Wainwright set a $492.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $395.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $407.17.

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UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.7%

UNH opened at $408.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $370.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $415.98. The business's 50 day moving average is $362.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The firm's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.77%.

UnitedHealth Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UNH saw unusual bullish options activity, with investors buying 215,330 call contracts on Friday — about 120% above normal volume — a sign traders are positioning for more upside.

UNH saw unusual bullish options activity, with investors buying 215,330 call contracts on Friday — about 120% above normal volume — a sign traders are positioning for more upside. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to turn more constructive: Erste Group recently nudged up FY2027 earnings estimates and kept a Buy rating, adding to the recent wave of positive commentary around the shares.

Analysts continue to turn more constructive: Erste Group recently nudged up FY2027 earnings estimates and kept a Buy rating, adding to the recent wave of positive commentary around the shares. Positive Sentiment: The company confirmed it will report second-quarter 2026 results on July 16, which keeps a near-term catalyst on the calendar and may be supporting investor interest as expectations build.

The company confirmed it will report second-quarter 2026 results on July 16, which keeps a near-term catalyst on the calendar and may be supporting investor interest as expectations build. Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth also approved its quarterly dividend of $2.32 per share and rejected an independent board chair proposal at its annual meeting, reinforcing its capital-return profile and management control.

UnitedHealth also approved its quarterly dividend of $2.32 per share and rejected an independent board chair proposal at its annual meeting, reinforcing its capital-return profile and management control. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles highlight UNH’s rebound toward new highs and its renewed appeal as a defensive healthcare and income stock, but these pieces are largely commentary rather than new company-specific developments.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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