174,774 Shares in Range Capital Acquisition Corp. $RANG Bought by Sona Asset Management US LLC

Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RANG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 174,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Range Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Range Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Range Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Range Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $925,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Range Capital Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Report on RANG

Range Capital Acquisition Trading Up 0.2%

Range Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.71 on Monday. Range Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56.

Range Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:RANG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter.

Range Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Range Capital Acquisition Corp is a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol RANG. The company was formed to raise capital through an initial public offering with the goal of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. As a blank‐check vehicle, it does not currently operate any underlying business but seeks to identify a suitable target that aligns with its investment criteria.

The SPAC is sponsored by Range Capital Partners, a private equity firm with a background in investing across industrial, energy and infrastructure sectors.

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