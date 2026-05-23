175,000 Shares in MKS Inc. $MKSI Bought by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 175,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $27,965,000. MKS comprises 1.4% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP owned about 0.26% of MKS at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MKS by 9,165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $55,232,000 after buying an additional 441,432 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MKS by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 878,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $87,249,000 after buying an additional 340,645 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MKS by 316.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 426,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $52,789,000 after buying an additional 324,195 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in MKS during the 3rd quarter worth $40,023,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in MKS by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $97,635,000 after buying an additional 301,223 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS

In related news, Director Gerald G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.97, for a total transaction of $2,539,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,163,117.49. This trade represents a 19.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 4,355 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.94, for a total value of $1,393,338.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,817,513.66. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,313 shares of company stock valued at $6,253,264. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded MKS from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MKS from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MKS from $354.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of MKS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $320.00 price target on MKS in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $318.77.

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MKS Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $320.62 on Friday. MKS Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $326.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.08, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.09 and a 200-day moving average of $218.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.30. MKS had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 8.06%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MKS has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.600-3.200 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MKS Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. MKS's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.92%.

MKS Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc NASDAQ: MKSI designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high‐technology and industrial markets. The company's core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company's product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

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