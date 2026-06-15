17,533 Shares in GE Aerospace $GE Bought by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,401,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. UBS Group reduced their target price on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $348.22.

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More GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.1%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $334.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $303.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.45. The company has a market cap of $349.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $232.24 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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