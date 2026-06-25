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175,772 Shares in Abbott Laboratories $ABT Purchased by OP Asset Management Ltd

Written by MarketBeat
June 25, 2026
Abbott Laboratories logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • OP Asset Management disclosed a new first-quarter stake in Abbott Laboratories, buying 175,772 shares worth about $18.0 million. The filing also noted that institutional investors own roughly 75.18% of the stock.
  • Abbott reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $1.15 on revenue of $11.16 billion, and reiterated full-year guidance of $5.38 to $5.58 EPS. The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share, implying a 2.8% annual yield.
  • Recent headlines around Abbott were mixed but leaned positive, including a global Alzheimer’s diagnostics licensing deal, momentum in emerging markets, and European expansion of its diabetes sensors. However, the stock still faces a major legal overhang from the $495 million preterm baby formula verdict appeal.
  • Interested in Abbott Laboratories? Here are five stocks we like better.

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 175,772 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock, valued at approximately $18,047,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freemont Management S.A. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 10,700 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,580,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 246,586 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $30,931,000 after buying an additional 48,286 shares in the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $185,640,000. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Abbott Laboratories

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Abbott signed a global licensing agreement with ALZpath to incorporate its pTau217 antibody into a blood-based Alzheimer’s diagnostic, a potentially meaningful addition to Abbott’s diagnostics portfolio. Reuters article
  • Positive Sentiment: Reports highlighted growing momentum in Abbott’s emerging markets and EPD business, supported by branded generics demand, biosimilar expansion, and new approvals, which points to continued international growth. Article
  • Positive Sentiment: MiniMed’s launch of Abbott Instinct sensors across European markets expands Abbott’s diabetes technology reach and reinforces the company’s connected care ecosystem. Article
  • Positive Sentiment: Abbott was also featured in bullish commentary as a durable dividend aristocrat with 54 straight years of dividend increases, which may be supporting investor sentiment around the stock. Article
  • Neutral Sentiment: Abbott continued to draw investor and analyst attention, with articles noting strong interest and a “Moderate Buy” consensus, but these are more sentiment indicators than new fundamental developments. Zacks article
  • Negative Sentiment: A Missouri appeals court decision allowing Abbott’s $495 million preterm baby formula verdict appeal to remain in place keeps a major legal overhang on the shares. Article

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.1%

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $90.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $81.97 and a fifty-two week high of $138.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.30.

Read Our Latest Report on ABT

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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