1,760 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Purchased by Abacus Wealth Partners LLC

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,760 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 46,609 shares of the construction company's stock worth $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 166,536 shares of the construction company's stock worth $69,016,000 after purchasing an additional 64,560 shares during the period. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 20.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,818 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 44.4% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 245,506 shares of the construction company's stock worth $101,743,000 after acquiring an additional 75,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In related news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total transaction of $100,184,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 556,911 shares in the company, valued at $429,183,462.15. The trade was a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.0%

PWR stock opened at $769.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $320.56 and a 12-month high of $788.75. The stock has a market cap of $115.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.57, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The business's 50-day moving average is $616.07 and its 200 day moving average is $519.73.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services's revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Truist Financial set a $851.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $685.00 to $826.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $708.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Quanta Services

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Further Reading

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