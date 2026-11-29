Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 176,130 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $24,183,000. Oracle makes up about 0.8% of Anomaly Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,165,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.3% in the third quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in Oracle by 1.9% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 32,398 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth $784,000. Finally, Raffa Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Top Oracle Stories

Here are a few of the latest stories about ORCL:

Positive Sentiment: One bullish investor argues Oracle could be worth $133 per share even if its AI contracts produce no revenue, suggesting the established business may provide a valuation cushion. This is an opinion, not a company forecast. Article: Oracle Has Frustrated Me, but Even With Zero AI Revenue the Stock Is Worth $133

One bullish investor argues Oracle could be worth $133 per share even if its AI contracts produce no revenue, suggesting the established business may provide a valuation cushion. This is an opinion, not a company forecast. Negative Sentiment: Reports that HSBC sold loans tied to the Stargate AI project at roughly a 15% discount are raising doubts about the value and financing of data-center debt associated with Oracle. Article: Banks Are Dumping AI Debt

Reports that HSBC sold loans tied to the Stargate AI project at roughly a 15% discount are raising doubts about the value and financing of data-center debt associated with Oracle. Negative Sentiment: AI-sector concerns are adding to the pressure. Michael Burry shared an analysis—not identified as his own work—warning that rising borrowing risks and debt-insurance costs could threaten financing for data-center expansion. Oracle’s heavy AI spending, weaker free cash flow, and reliance on a relatively concentrated group of AI customers are recurring investor concerns. Article: Michael Burry Shares Stark Warning About AI Boom

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $107.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.01. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $99.34 and a 52-week high of $250.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.13 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.100-8.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Stephen Rusckowski purchased 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.35 per share, for a total transaction of $3,483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,096.50. The trade was a 6,410.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 2,631 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $399,122.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 64,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,762,956.90. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 36,075 shares of company stock worth $5,342,123 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank reiterated a "sector outperform" rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 target price (down from $320.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $249.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops and sells software, cloud services, and technology infrastructure to businesses and other organizations. Its offerings include Oracle Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and cloud-based business applications for functions such as finance, human resources, supply chain management, and customer experience. The company also provides hardware, consulting, and technical support services. Founded in 1977 as Software Development Laboratories, Oracle became known for its relational database software and expanded over time through product development and acquisitions.

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