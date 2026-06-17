17,662 Shares in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC Bought by Night Squared LP

Night Squared LP bought a new position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,662 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $5,038,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,316 shares of the construction company's stock worth $397,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,320 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 152,645 shares of the construction company's stock worth $46,957,000 after buying an additional 69,189 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 108,087 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,248,000 after buying an additional 22,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,291 shares of the construction company's stock worth $47,759,000 after buying an additional 56,475 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,212 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.29, for a total value of $646,545.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,599.64. This trade represents a 20.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $321.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $326.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $300.75 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials Company has a 52-week low of $252.35 and a 52-week high of $331.09. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Vulcan Materials's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Vulcan Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.73%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company NYSE: VMC is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company's primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

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