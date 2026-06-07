177,785 Shares in Chemed Corporation $CHE Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 177,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,067,000. Norges Bank owned 1.26% of Chemed at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 44,295 shares of the company's stock worth $19,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 773.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the company's stock worth $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 23,436 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,429,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,080 shares of the company's stock worth $35,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the company's stock worth $8,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.13, for a total value of $842,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,993,927.47. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chemed from $422.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chemed from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Chemed from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemed has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $501.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHE

Chemed Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE:CHE opened at $440.67 on Friday. Chemed Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $365.20 and a fifty-two week high of $565.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $409.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.56.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.35. Chemed had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $657.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $659.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.63 EPS. The company's revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.000-24.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Corporation will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Chemed's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.08%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

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