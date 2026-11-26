SSA Swiss Advisors AG decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. SSA Swiss Advisors AG's holdings in Alphabet were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $44,992,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93,150 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,034,337 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,075,794,000 after buying an additional 112,423 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total transaction of $28,257.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,424.20. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 247 shares of company stock worth $79,238 in the last three months. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $273.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $318.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.73 and a twelve month high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.90). Alphabet had a return on equity of 43.33% and a net margin of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $127.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's payout ratio is 4.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (down from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up from $465.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Alphabet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $412.51.

Read Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Investors following GOOGL have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Hedge fund Lone Pine Capital increased its Alphabet stake by 901% to about $743 million, a notable vote of confidence amid the share-price weakness and spending concerns. Billionaire Stephen Mandel’s Lone Pine Raised Its Alphabet Stake 901% to $743 Million

Hedge fund Lone Pine Capital increased its Alphabet stake by 901% to about $743 million, a notable vote of confidence amid the share-price weakness and spending concerns. Positive Sentiment: Google is limiting and charging AI agents for access to services such as Gmail, Drive, and Calendar. The policy could create a new monetization opportunity, though its financial impact is not yet clear. Google builds a new toll booth for AI agents

Google is limiting and charging AI agents for access to services such as Gmail, Drive, and Calendar. The policy could create a new monetization opportunity, though its financial impact is not yet clear. Neutral Sentiment: Evercore ISI reiterated a Buy view on Alphabet, while another analysis noted that Google Services remains a major earnings engine but flagged slower Search growth alongside Cloud’s gains. Alphabet Class A Gets a Buy from Evercore ISI

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company best known as the parent of Google. Founded in 1998 as Google, the company reorganized under the Alphabet name in 2015. Sundar Pichai serves as Alphabet's chief executive officer and also leads Google. Google's services include its Search engine, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail and Google Play. The company also provides cloud computing and enterprise software through Google Cloud, sells devices such as Pixel phones, and offers subscriptions including YouTube Premium and Google One.

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