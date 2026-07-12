180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,252 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 374,739 shares of company stock worth $161,135,671 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Loop Capital upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $458.92.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD traded up $11.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $557.89. 20,634,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,759,392. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.60 and a 52-week high of $584.73. The company's 50-day moving average price is $491.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.92. The company has a market cap of $909.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel raised its AMD price target to $635 from $450 and reiterated a Buy rating, citing AMD’s growing strength in AI servers and EPYC CPUs.

Stifel raised its AMD price target to $635 from $450 and reiterated a Buy rating, citing AMD’s growing strength in AI servers and EPYC CPUs. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs and other firms have also lifted targets recently, signaling rising Wall Street confidence in AMD’s AI and data-center growth. Goldman Sachs raises AMD stock price target for the rest of 2026 on surging agentic AI CPU demand

Goldman Sachs and other firms have also lifted targets recently, signaling rising Wall Street confidence in AMD’s AI and data-center growth. Positive Sentiment: AMD announced a new AI campus partnership, adding another potential growth avenue tied to large-scale AI infrastructure spending. AMD Stock Rallies on a New AI Campus Partnership

AMD announced a new AI campus partnership, adding another potential growth avenue tied to large-scale AI infrastructure spending. Neutral Sentiment: AMD’s upcoming Aug. 4 earnings report is creating anticipation for a possible beat-and-raise quarter, but the actual results are still pending.

AMD’s upcoming Aug. 4 earnings report is creating anticipation for a possible beat-and-raise quarter, but the actual results are still pending. Negative Sentiment: ARK Invest continued selling AMD shares, which may temper enthusiasm among some investors. Cathie Wood Bets Big on META Ahead of Q2 Earnings, Sells AMD and Other Growth Stocks

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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