180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,511 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 591 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 3,897 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Balefire LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 636 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings and investment-banking activity: Goldman Sachs recently reported quarterly EPS of $20.98, substantially above the $14.47 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 39.4% year over year to $20.34 billion. Equity trading, mergers and acquisitions, and high-profile IPOs are cited as key drivers behind the stock’s recovery. Goldman Sachs stock doubles from Liberation Day lows

Goldman Sachs recently reported quarterly EPS of $20.98, substantially above the $14.47 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 39.4% year over year to $20.34 billion. Equity trading, mergers and acquisitions, and high-profile IPOs are cited as key drivers behind the stock’s recovery. Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst outlook: A highly rated analyst has strongly endorsed GS following its blockbuster results, reinforcing expectations for continued earnings strength and supporting investor confidence. Five-Star Analyst Pounds the Table on Goldman Sachs Stock

A highly rated analyst has strongly endorsed GS following its blockbuster results, reinforcing expectations for continued earnings strength and supporting investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Broader business expansion: Goldman is embedding artificial intelligence across its operations to improve productivity and expand fee-based revenue. Its premium-income ETFs are also reportedly outperforming comparable JPMorgan products on yield and returns, highlighting progress in asset and wealth management. Goldman's AI Strategy

Goldman is embedding artificial intelligence across its operations to improve productivity and expand fee-based revenue. Its premium-income ETFs are also reportedly outperforming comparable JPMorgan products on yield and returns, highlighting progress in asset and wealth management. Neutral Sentiment: Deal activity remains active: Goldman served as an underwriter for Twist Bioscience’s upsized equity offering and helped Attovia Therapeutics raise $289 million in an IPO. These transactions support advisory and underwriting revenue, although they do not directly change Goldman’s ownership or earnings outlook. Twist Bioscience Completes Upsized Public Equity Offering

Goldman served as an underwriter for Twist Bioscience’s upsized equity offering and helped Attovia Therapeutics raise $289 million in an IPO. These transactions support advisory and underwriting revenue, although they do not directly change Goldman’s ownership or earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: Macro and valuation risks persist: Goldman’s forecasts for elevated oil prices amid the U.S.-Iran conflict and concerns that the AI rally may have bubble-like characteristics could increase market volatility and weigh on trading, deal activity and investor risk appetite. Goldman Sachs’ new oil price target

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $1,062.20 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $705.55 and a 1 year high of $1,153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,055.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $956.78. The company has a market cap of $309.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.47 by $6.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.91 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 68.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. CICC Research raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,195.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,062.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

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