180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,655 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 41.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 8.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 6,932 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company's stock.

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Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.4%

AXON stock opened at $609.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12-month low of $339.01 and a 12-month high of $885.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.78, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.39. The business's 50-day moving average is $509.69 and its 200 day moving average is $474.71.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $904.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $876.42 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 6.90%.The business's revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Axon Enterprise this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue increased 35.3% year over year to $904.4 million, exceeding analysts’ expectations of approximately $876 million. Annual recurring revenue rose 39% to $1.6 billion, while net revenue retention reached 126%. Axon Q2 2026 revenue release

Revenue increased 35.3% year over year to $904.4 million, exceeding analysts’ expectations of approximately $876 million. Annual recurring revenue rose 39% to $1.6 billion, while net revenue retention reached 126%. Positive Sentiment: Growth was particularly strong in newer businesses: AI Era revenue nearly quadrupled from the prior year, Platform Solutions revenue increased 123% to $150 million, and Dedrone counter-drone revenue surpassed $100 million. Management also raised its full-year revenue-growth outlook to 32%-34% while maintaining its 25.5% adjusted EBITDA margin target. Axon AI and drone growth report

Growth was particularly strong in newer businesses: AI Era revenue nearly quadrupled from the prior year, Platform Solutions revenue increased 123% to $150 million, and Dedrone counter-drone revenue surpassed $100 million. Management also raised its full-year revenue-growth outlook to 32%-34% while maintaining its 25.5% adjusted EBITDA margin target. Neutral Sentiment: Non-GAAP earnings were $1.88 per share, roughly in line with or slightly above different analyst estimates, but down from $2.12 a year earlier. Reported net income was $29 million, compared with $155 million in non-GAAP net income, highlighting the impact of adjustments. Axon Q2 earnings metrics

Non-GAAP earnings were $1.88 per share, roughly in line with or slightly above different analyst estimates, but down from $2.12 a year earlier. Reported net income was $29 million, compared with $155 million in non-GAAP net income, highlighting the impact of adjustments. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly gross margin declined as professional services represented a larger share of sales and the company invested to scale newer products. Higher inventory also raised concerns about working-capital efficiency. Reuters report on Axon margins

Quarterly gross margin declined as professional services represented a larger share of sales and the company invested to scale newer products. Higher inventory also raised concerns about working-capital efficiency. Negative Sentiment: The reaction reflects elevated expectations for AXON, which trades at a very high valuation. Investors may be concerned that rapid AI and hardware expansion will take time to translate into sustained earnings growth, particularly as the company’s net margin remains modest. Axon margin and inventory report

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Axon Enterprise from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $535.00 price target on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $674.00 to $724.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $688.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Axon Enterprise

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.79, for a total value of $6,437,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,040,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,957,763,458.63. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 13,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.45, for a total transaction of $6,349,850.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 169,125 shares in the company, valued at $82,609,106.25. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 58,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,527,983 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

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