180 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.80 Million Position in Bunge Global SA $BG

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,274 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BG. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA increased its stake in Bunge Global by 152.9% during the third quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher Mahoney bought 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.60 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,632. This trade represents a 11.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bunge Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bunge Global from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $132.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Stock Performance

BG stock opened at $106.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $76.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.87.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.81 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Bunge Global's revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.250-9.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report).

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