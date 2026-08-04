1,807,986 Shares in Canopy Growth Corporation $CGC Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,807,986 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of Canopy Growth as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,033,793 shares of the company's stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,530 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 723.5% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,595,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037,281 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,137,696 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,994 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 19,571.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,022,197 shares of the company's stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 2,011,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth $1,767,000. Institutional investors own 3.33% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Luc Mongeau sold 135,231 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $131,174.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,723,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,195.61. The trade was a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christelle Gedeon sold 58,994 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $57,224.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 705,506 shares of the company's stock, valued at $684,340.82. The trade was a 7.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 224,958 shares of company stock worth $217,137 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on CGC

Canopy Growth Stock Up 4.4%

CGC stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth Corporation has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock's 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $51.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.43 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 26.95% and a negative net margin of 75.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canopy Growth Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation is a leading Canadian cannabis company engaged in the production, distribution and sale of both medical and recreational cannabis products. Headquartered in Smiths Falls, Ontario, the company cultivates a diversified portfolio of offerings that includes dried flower, pre-rolled joints, oils, softgel capsules and edibles. Canopy Growth also markets derivative products such as beverages and wellness formulations under a range of brands, aiming to serve both patient and adult-use markets.

The company operates through multiple subsidiaries, including Tweed Inc, Spectrum Therapeutics and Tokyo Smoke, each targeting distinct consumer segments.

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