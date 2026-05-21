18,192 Shares in Oracle Corporation $ORCL Acquired by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,192 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2,062.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,227,252 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,595,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841,584 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 333.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,238,006 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,473,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,382 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 32.9% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,636,090 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,809,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 921.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,311,815 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $450,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.46.

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Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $187.90 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $540.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.42.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle's payout ratio is 35.91%.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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