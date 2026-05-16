1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 1,547 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,885 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alexis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Alexis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Retirement Solution LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 441,100 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $138,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $425.00 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $355.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $396.78 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $329.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.00 and a 12 month high of $403.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $37,842.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,908,391. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total transaction of $178,701.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,235.59. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,953 shares of company stock worth $47,767,818. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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