State Street Corp decreased its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA - Free Report) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,008,115 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 1,834,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.41% of IDACORP worth $262,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth $1,033,914,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in IDACORP in the second quarter worth $72,143,000. Energy Income Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,618,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,985,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter worth $42,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company's stock.

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IDACORP Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $142.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.47. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.12 and a 12-month high of $154.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $138.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.81.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.22. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $608.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from IDACORP's previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. IDACORP's dividend payout ratio is 55.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IDACORP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDACORP from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IDACORP from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered IDACORP from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $154.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDA

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc. is a holding company whose principal subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, provides regulated electric service. Idaho Power generates, transmits and distributes electricity to customers in southern Idaho and parts of eastern Oregon. Idaho Power's generation portfolio includes hydroelectric, natural gas, coal and renewable resources. The company also operates the transmission and distribution infrastructure used to deliver electricity across its service area. Idaho Power traces its history to 1916, while IDACORP became its parent holding company in 1998.

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