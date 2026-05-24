18,371 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Purchased by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,371 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after buying an additional 15,166,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,157,092 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,778,677,000 after buying an additional 583,832 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,397,751,000 after buying an additional 6,217,952 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,000,689,000 after buying an additional 3,805,431 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,857,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $744,624,000 after buying an additional 958,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Melius Research set a $220.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Marvell Technology from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $143.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $196.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.61 and a 1-year high of $198.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $134.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.04.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The company's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $8,719,372.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,195,189.65. The trade was a 54.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 133,870 shares in the company, valued at $14,757,828.80. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,060 shares of company stock worth $29,901,072. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report).

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