18,385 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Purchased by LFG Wealth Partners LLC

LFG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.9% of LFG Wealth Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,262,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,300,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,949 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 132,355,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,230,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,399 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,377,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,262,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227,004 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,559,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,751,407,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013,173 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,701,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,384,645,000 after acquiring an additional 401,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $181.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $142.11 and a one year high of $193.05. The company's 50 day moving average price is $173.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.10.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is presently 82.70%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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