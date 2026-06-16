18,446 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Purchased by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,446 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,833,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.58.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total value of $4,652,785.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,051,761. The trade was a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,974,820.40. This trade represents a 21.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $167.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.84 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The business's 50-day moving average price is $157.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.23.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.28%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

See Also

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