184,500 Shares in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Bought by Crake Asset Management LLP

Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 184,500 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $57,896,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.3% of Crake Asset Management LLP's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $22,901,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,865,304 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $330,886,000 after acquiring an additional 806,681 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $658,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,945 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,310 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $361.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $351.67 and a 200-day moving average of $327.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.33 and a twelve month high of $404.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $376.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total transaction of $178,701.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,923,235.59. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $38,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,132,701. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,016 shares of company stock worth $17,282,549. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report).

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