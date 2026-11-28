Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 185,245 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $20,707,000. Aflac makes up 0.6% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,630,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $2,546,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 137.4% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 40,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 23,677 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,431 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $40,033,000 after purchasing an additional 37,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 12,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $1,613,696.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,964,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,299,036,995.93. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 711,392 shares of company stock valued at $84,300,925. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Aflac from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $119.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AFL

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $127.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.76 and a 52 week high of $131.18. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $120.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.63. Aflac had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Aflac's revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac's previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Aflac's payout ratio is presently 35.57%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated is an insurance holding company that provides supplemental health and life insurance. In the United States, its products include coverage for accidents, cancer and other critical illnesses, hospital stays, dental and vision care, disability, and life insurance. Many policies are offered through employers, as well as directly to individuals. In Japan, Aflac offers medical, cancer, and life insurance through its subsidiary, Aflac Life Insurance Japan. The company's business is concentrated in the United States and Japan, where it serves individuals, families, and employers.

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