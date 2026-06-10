1888 Investments LLC Buys Shares of 121,821 Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL

1888 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 121,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,660,000. Circle Internet Group accounts for about 93.6% of 1888 Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. 1888 Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Circle Internet Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Circle Internet Group by 3,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Circle Internet Group by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period.

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Circle Internet Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRCL opened at $81.02 on Wednesday. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.90 and a one year high of $298.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.62 and a 200-day moving average of $89.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion and a PE ratio of -25.32.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Circle Internet Group had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $694.13 million for the quarter. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Circle Internet Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down from $79.00) on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Circle Internet Group from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "sector weight" rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Circle Internet Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $134.18.

View Our Latest Report on CRCL

Insider Activity at Circle Internet Group

In other Circle Internet Group news, Director Danita K. Ostling sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $158,472.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,983,235.40. The trade was a 5.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Allaire sold 3,032 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $251,443.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,379,005.66. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,321,337 shares of company stock worth $113,478,998. Insiders own 10.85% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Circle Internet Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Circle Internet Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Circle announced that CEO Jeremy Allaire will speak at VivaTech 2026 on June 17 about the future of digital money and finance, giving the company another high-profile platform to highlight its story and strategy. Circle to Speak at VivaTech 2026

Circle announced that CEO Jeremy Allaire will speak at VivaTech 2026 on June 17 about the future of digital money and finance, giving the company another high-profile platform to highlight its story and strategy. Positive Sentiment: MassPay expanded its stablecoin payout capabilities through Circle Payments Network, a sign that Circle’s payments infrastructure is gaining additional commercial adoption. MassPay Expands Stablecoin Payout Capabilities

MassPay expanded its stablecoin payout capabilities through Circle Payments Network, a sign that Circle’s payments infrastructure is gaining additional commercial adoption. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage around Circle’s cirBTC launch and progress on the CLARITY Act kept attention on the company’s long-term valuation, but also underscored that investors are still debating whether the stock’s rich multiple is justified. Circle’s cirBTC Launch And CLARITY Act Progress Test Rich Valuation

Coverage around Circle’s cirBTC launch and progress on the CLARITY Act kept attention on the company’s long-term valuation, but also underscored that investors are still debating whether the stock’s rich multiple is justified. Neutral Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces focused on Circle’s valuation and its resilience versus crypto market turbulence, which may be influencing sentiment but do not change the near-term fundamentals directly. Circle Internet Group Valuation After Rival Stablecoin Plans Spark Volatility

Several market commentary pieces focused on Circle’s valuation and its resilience versus crypto market turbulence, which may be influencing sentiment but do not change the near-term fundamentals directly. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold shares, including CEO Jeremy Allaire, CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen, director Patrick Sean Neville, and insider Nikhil Chandhok. While some sales were under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans and one was tied to tax withholding, the size of the selling may still pressure sentiment. Insider sales filings

About Circle Internet Group

Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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