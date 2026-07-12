18,893 Shares in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS Bought by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors acquired a new position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,893 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,552,000. FirstCash makes up approximately 1.4% of Seneca House Advisors' investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in FirstCash by 490.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in FirstCash during the third quarter worth about $32,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in FirstCash by 531.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 259 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $454,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,734 shares in the company, valued at $8,121,980.86. The trade was a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Paula K. Garrett sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.40, for a total value of $326,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,013.60. The trade was a 18.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $6,243,104. 2.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FirstCash Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:FCFS traded down $2.81 on Friday, reaching $218.61. 203,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,741. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.21 and a 12 month high of $235.97. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $222.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.69.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.39. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. FirstCash's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on FirstCash from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on FirstCash from $242.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings cut FirstCash from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $199.25.

Read Our Latest Report on FirstCash

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc NASDAQ: FCFS is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS - Free Report).

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