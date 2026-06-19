18,953 Shares in Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,953 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $6,037,000. Eaton comprises about 0.2% of Virtu Financial LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $422.50 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $403.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52 week low of $311.92 and a 52 week high of $435.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 13.99%.The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Eaton has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.050-13.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Eaton's payout ratio is 43.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore set a $453.00 price target on Eaton in a research report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eaton from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $428.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $340.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $420.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on ETN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson sold 167 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $64,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at $421,960. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Antonio Galvao sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.86, for a total transaction of $200,494.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,723,765.50. This represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $8,614,793. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

About Eaton

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

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