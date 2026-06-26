191,225 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Purchased by OP Asset Management Ltd

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 191,225 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $6,412,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 252,210 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 31,662 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,551,759 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $468,588,000 after buying an additional 205,820 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 467,434 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $12,849,000 after buying an additional 59,013 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,135,863 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $29,523,000 after acquiring an additional 350,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.3% in the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 277,400 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.08. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $199,840.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 176,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,721,661.40. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 41,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,312,399.92. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,148 shares of company stock valued at $749,206. Insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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