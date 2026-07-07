192,178 Shares in Ondas Holdings Inc. $ONDS Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 192,178 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONDS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ondas during the first quarter worth $35,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ondas by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ondas by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its position in shares of Ondas by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,403 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ondas

In other news, Director Randy Seidl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $98,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 295,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,904,804.32. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Cohen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 264,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,103.50. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,395,745 shares of company stock valued at $32,109,380 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Ondas to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Ondas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price target on Ondas and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Glj Research set a $17.00 price target on Ondas in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.75.

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More Ondas News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ondas this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ondas announced the acquisition of DZYNE Technologies for $875.8 million, a deal that expands its defense platform into long-range unmanned aerial systems, counter-UAS, precision strike, and autonomous effects, while also adding revenue, positive EBITDA, and operating leverage. Ondas Announces Transformative Acquisition of DZYNE Technologies, Establishing the Leading Autonomous Defense Platform Spanning Persistent Intelligence, Aerial Security and Autonomous Effects

Ondas announced the acquisition of DZYNE Technologies for $875.8 million, a deal that expands its defense platform into long-range unmanned aerial systems, counter-UAS, precision strike, and autonomous effects, while also adding revenue, positive EBITDA, and operating leverage. Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company maintained a buy rating on Ondas even after lowering its price target, suggesting the firm still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Needham & Company LLC Lowers Ondas NASDAQ: ONDS Price Target to $19.00

Needham & Company maintained a rating on Ondas even after lowering its price target, suggesting the firm still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Needham lowered its price target to $19 from $23, which may reflect near-term caution around the transaction or valuation even as the longer-term outlook remains positive. Needham commentary via Benzinga

Needham lowered its price target to $19 from $23, which may reflect near-term caution around the transaction or valuation even as the longer-term outlook remains positive. Neutral Sentiment: Ondas also updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance, but the reported details were incomplete, so the market impact is harder to gauge from the available information.

Ondas Trading Up 5.5%

NASDAQ ONDS opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.50 and a beta of 2.69.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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