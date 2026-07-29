19,254 Shares in Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPRX. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 173.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

RPRX opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.43. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 1 year low of $34.08 and a 1 year high of $60.08.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $630.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $881.69 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 29.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Royalty Pharma's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Royalty Pharma from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $56.57.

Read Our Latest Report on RPRX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 13,684 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $721,831.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,891.75. The trade was a 42.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher Hite sold 150,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $8,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 559,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,431,305.60. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 393,009 shares of company stock valued at $21,601,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.84% of the company's stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company's transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

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