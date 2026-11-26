Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in LGN (NASDAQ:LGN - Free Report) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 611,113 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,928,826 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.57% of LGN worth $32,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGN. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGN by 22.4% during the first quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 308,141 shares of the company's stock worth $17,398,000 after buying an additional 56,460 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of LGN by 174.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 83,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,100,000 after buying an additional 52,904 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of LGN in the second quarter worth about $1,568,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LGN by 87.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,700 shares of the company's stock worth $32,730,000 after buying an additional 270,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LGN in the third quarter worth about $3,950,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of LGN from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LGN from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of LGN from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings cut LGN from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on LGN from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGN presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LGN

LGN Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of LGN opened at $33.47 on Thursday. LGN has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 3.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

LGN (NASDAQ:LGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. LGN had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 1.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LGN will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at LGN

In related news, CAO Bris Philippe Le sold 1,058 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $58,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,242.49. This trade represents a 18.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

About LGN

Legence Corp. provides engineering, installation and maintenance services for building systems. Its work includes heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing, electrical systems, process piping, building automation and energy solutions. The company serves customers with complex building needs, including in the data center, healthcare, life sciences, commercial and industrial sectors. Its services span the building lifecycle, from design and construction to ongoing operations and maintenance.

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